No. 14 Minnesota State set for Super Region Five Championships

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks wrestling team is set to take center stage at the NCAA Super Region Five Championships this weekend as athletes look to punch their ticket to this year’s national tournament.

”This week, a common question I get is ‘how many guys are you going to get through?’ What am I supposed to tell them? Five? Then which five am I not going to bring? My expectations [are that] we have 10 guys going up there to be the best version of themselves to compete to win the tournament. [The] second is to go to nationals, but primarily focus on what they need to do to do those things, [and] that’s what we’ve been doing all year,” head coach Jim Makovsky said.

It’s just another business trip for the No. 14 Mavericks, as the team embarks on postseason competition. MSU is led by a handful of nationally ranked wrestlers heading into the big weekend.

“I think there’s a lot of different ways people can look at it. For me, specifically, I just focus on the controllable,” senior Kyle Rathman said. “There’s a lot of chaos, COVID, injuries, everything else can come up. When you sit down and control what you can control, your work ethic, your attitude, people around you that really matter, trying your hardest every day. Those are the people that end up on the top of that podium, not only at regionals, but also at the national tournament,”

Rathman knows what it takes to be successful in the postseason, the 149-pound senior is a three-time All-American and one of the leaders on this MSU team that features plenty of talented student-athletes including Trevor Turriff, a runner-up at last year’s national tournament.

“I’d say we’re a high tone, high energy team. We all have very unique characteristics we bring to the room every day, but it’s always high energy and we always have a lot of fun,” Turriff said.

Fun is a perfect way to describe 285-pounder Darrell Mason, a junior who’s flipping his way into the postseason.

“I would say if my team is a big pot of chili, he’s the jalapeños we put in at the end to give it some spice. He’s a good wrestler, good attitude, fun,” Makovsky described.

The NSIC First-Team All-Conference selection is 14-0 this year and ranked eighth nationally.

“I don’t go out there thinking that I’m undefeated. My undefeated is not something I take lightly or personally. Anybody can get beat on a given day. I’m just grateful that I go out there, put on a show and love to compete at the highest level,” Mason said.

