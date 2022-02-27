Your Photos
East’s high-powered offense on full display in Section 3A semifinals

By Mary Rominger
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The second-seeded Mankato East/Loyola boys’ hockey team defeated third-seeded Luverne 7-1 in the Section 3A semifinals on Saturday.

Cougars’ senior forward Austin Arnoldy scored, what was proven to be, the game-winning goal halfway through the second period.

Mankato East moves onto the Section 3A championship where they’ll meet top-seeded New Ulm. The Eagles defeated Windom 4-3 to advance to the title game.

The Cougars and Eagles are set drop the puck at 7 p.m. on March 2, inside of the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

