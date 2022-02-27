Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Fence being reinstalled around US Capitol for Biden speech

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Washington. Biden is returning from Culpeper, Va., where he promoted his administration's efforts to lower health care costs.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fencing installed around the U.S. Capitol for months after the January 2021 insurrection will be put back up before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday as concern grows about potential demonstrations or truck convoys snarling traffic in the nation’s capital.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement Sunday that the fence will be erected around the Capitol building for the speech and is being put up “out of an abundance of caution,” in consultation with the Secret Service.

The move comes as officials in Washington prepare for trucker convoys that are planning protests against pandemic restrictions beginning this week. The Pentagon has already approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to be used to assist with traffic control during potential demonstrations.

Modeled after recent trucker protests in Canada, separate truck convoys have been planned through online forums. Many have different starting points, departure dates and routes, though some are scheduled to arrive in time for the State of the Union address. Others may arrive afterward.

Manger said his force’s “mission to protect the United States Congress, the Capitol, and the legislative process remains unwavering.” Manger said.

The fence had been a stark symbol of the fear many in the Capitol felt after the mob pushed its way past overwhelmed police officers, broke through windows and doors and ransacked the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s electoral win. It remained up for several months.

The U.S. Capitol Police Board had approved a plan to briefly reinstall the fence for a rally in September that was organized to support people who remained jailed in connection with the insurrection. Law enforcement officers and members of the media vastly outnumbered the protesters and only a few incidents were reported.

Manger said Capitol Police have also requested additional assistance from outside law enforcement agencies before Tuesday’s address, in addition to the request for help from the National Guard.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee has said his department is closely monitoring the shifting information and would be devoting additional policing in a rolling state of heightened alert over the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a woman was found in the basement of the rural LeCenter home following an explosion...
One killed in LeSueur County house explosion, fire
ADS officials are over the moon about not only the addition of 30,000 square feet, but also 20...
Manufacturing growing in southern Minnesota
Mankato Loyola senior Kolton Kunz (5) was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer on Feb. 15.
Mankato Loyola student battles rare form of cancer
FILE — A high school girls’ basketball team in a city near Minneapolis will forfeit its final...
Prior Lake team ends season after player finds racist note
Gustavus Adolphus college
Gustavus Adolphus College updates mask requirements

Latest News

An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
Capitol ditches mask requirement ahead of State of the Union
Police detain a demonstrator during an action against Russia's attack on Ukraine in St....
Russians hold anti-war rallies amid ominous threats by Putin
Vandals topple tombstones at Ukrainian cemetery in Maryland.
Ukrainian cemetery in Maryland vandalized
Vandals topple tombstones at Ukrainian cemetery in Maryland.
Ukrainian cemetery in Maryland vandalized