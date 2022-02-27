Gubernatorial candidate now running for First Congressional District seat

JACKSON, Minn. (KEYC) - A candidate for governor is renouncing his candidacy and is instead running for Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s open seat.

Brandon Millholand-Corcoran announced Friday that he is renouncing his candidacy for Minnesota Governor and is instead running for Minnesota’s First Congressional District.

According to a news release, Millholand-Corcoran stated that he had been considering running for Congress only after a voter had approached him before Congressman Hagedorn’s death.

According to the release, he said that he had never given thought to running for congress before but also feels that he could do more good in Congress than as governor.

Millholand-Corcoran is from Jackson, Minnesota.

