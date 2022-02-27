MSU forces game three in WCHA quarterfinal against No. 5 UMD

DULUTH, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State women’s hockey team took down the fifth-ranked Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs 3-1 to push the WCHA quarterfinals series to a game three.

MSU senior forward Brittyn Fleming opened up scoring in the first frame for the purple and gold. From there, the Maverick special teams took over going 2-for-2 with the man advantage and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Senior netminder Chantal Burke made 41 saves to up her record to 3-1.

Game three of the playoff series gets underway on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.