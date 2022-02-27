No. 1 Mavericks top charts for second-straight NSIC championship

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-ranked Minnesota State women’s indoor track and field team put up a conference-record 243 points to claim its second-consecutive Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference title.

The Mavericks saw record-breaking performances in several events, including Denisha Cartwright’s school-record time of 8.24 in the 60m hurdles. Cartwright defended her title in the event and ranks first in the nation.

MSU went 1-2-3 in the 60m dash, highlighted by Makayla Jackson’s time of 7.32, surpassing her own school and NSIC record.

In shot put, the Minnesota State’s No. 10 Brea Perron placed first with a throw distance of 14.93 meters. Perron’s performance earned her the NSIC Outstanding Senior of the Year accolade. No. 9 Katie Taylor finished second in shot put.

The top-ranked Minnesota State women's track and field team claimed victory in the NSIC Championships. (KEYC)

As for the 16th-ranked Minnesota State men’s indoor track and field team, the squad racked up 200.16 point to claim their 11th-straight NSIC title.

MSU senior Kornelius Klah placed first in the 60m hurdles with a time of 7.92, which ranks fifth in the nation, along with a top finish in the 400m dash.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.