MOORHEAD, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 14 Minnesota State wrestling team placed sixth in the Super Region V Championship on Saturday.

Two Maverick wrestlers qualified for the national meet, No. 8 heavy-weight junior Darrell Mason and No. 3 senior Trevor Turriff at 174lbs.

Mason is now 18-0 on the season.

