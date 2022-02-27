One killed in LeSueur County house explosion, fire

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - One person has died following an explosion and fire at a rural Le Center home late Saturday night.

The LeSueur County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 11:30 minutes Saturday night at the home of Aric Holicky, about 6 miles northeast of LeCenter.

According to a release from the department, as crews arrived they determined the family was not home but that a 20 year old woman was there housesitting.

A woman’s body was found in the basement and taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office for identification and autopsy.

The cause of the explosion and fire remain under investigation by the State Fire Marshal and sheriff’s office.

