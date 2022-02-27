Pedal Past Poverty raises thousands for local homeless shelters

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Partners for Housing hosted its 10th annual Pedal Past Poverty event Saturday, which supports Mankato and St. Peter emergency homeless shelters.

Coming off of a record-breaking 2021 fundraiser that raised over $100-thousand, this year’s event raised over $80-thousand.

“I think people are just, especially after COVID I think people are just reflecting on all that they have and how life is challenging for people who are without. So I think people are really interested in supporting us and our mission and the work that we do to support people experiencing homelessness or with housing instability and a lot of other barriers that they experience,” said Jen Theneman of Partners for Housing.

All teams raised money before the event itself, and donations to the cause will continue to be accepted online.

Funds go towards funding the shelters alongside grant funding and donations.

The event featured ten teams participating in a stationary bike race.

“You know, I think people come to pedal with us for lots of reasons. Whether that’s a friend asked them, you know their company is sponsoring or their company has a team, or they believe in our mission and they want to support our organization,” remarked Theneman.

Pedalers could win various prizes donated by local organizations and showed their spirit by wearing t-shirts to represent their organization or the event itself.

Organizers said that the support from these community members is what makes the event possible.

“You know for us it’s just a reflection of how supportive the community is of, you know, all the non-profits and all of the organizations that provide services to those in need, so we’re just really appreciative of the community’s support of what we do,” said Theneman.

