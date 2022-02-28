Your Photos
Brooklyn Park man charged with stealing rare Bonsai trees

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A Brooklyn Park man is accused of stealing rare and expensive Bonsai trees in multiple incidents over the last year.

Investigators say 36-year-old Phong Yang man stole Bonsai trees worth more than tens of thousands of dollars. One of them was believed to be more than 250 years old and valued at $14,000.

Yang is facing numerous felony charges, including theft and damage to property.

Bonsai is an ancient art form that’s been practiced in Japan since the 6th Century. It typically features trees or shrubs grown in small containers. Growers spend hours maintaining the plants to create a unique living display.

Police say none of the trees have been recovered and the Hopkins residents are offering a $3,000 reward for their return.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

