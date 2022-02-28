How Fed hikes could affect credit card rates

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Back in January, the Federal Reserve signaled that it will likely raise interest rates in March.

Credit card interest rates are partially based on banks’ prime rates, which will increase if the Federal Reserve raises their rates.

This would mean, for credit card users that rates would rise by roughly the same amount as the Fed hike.

Experts say mortgage rates do not usually rise collectively with the Fed’s rate increases.

“It is also a good time to consider throwing additional money at these card balances with the higher interest rates because they could, if the Fed does raise rates, this variable-rate credit cards could go up as well. And if you are getting charged 18% and it goes up to 19%. You’re not necessarily going to notice until you look back at the past year and your payment just gradually increased. So it’s just a good time to do our credit card audit,” says Jesse J. Hill, Financial Representative.

The anticipation that the Fed’s will raise interest rates will drive consumers to take action by limiting how much they borrow.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.