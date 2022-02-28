Your Photos
Minnesota already-huge budget surplus grows to $9.25 billion

Minnesota state leaders
Minnesota state leaders(CBS 3 Duluth)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota’s already-huge budget surplus has become even more enormous, growing to a projected $9.25 billion.

Monday’s updated forecast was $1.5 billion more than the whopping $7.7 billion surplus that Minnesota Management and Budget projected in December for the current two-year budget period.

The agency cites higher incomes, consumer spending and corporate profit forecasts as reasons for the improved forecast. But officials caution that there’s uncertainty ahead due to “inflation and geopolitical conflict,” and that they pose a risk to the state’s budget and economic outlook.

An intense debate is already underway at the Legislature on how to use the surplus.

