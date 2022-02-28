No prison for pizza delivery driver who killed pedestrian

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A 26-year-old man man who ran over a woman in downtown Hopkins while he was on a pizza delivery run has been spared prison.

Cole Leon Venables, of Minnetonka, was sentenced Thursday in to a year in the workhouse after pleading guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death of Olivia DeMeuse on April 16.

DeMeuse was struck by a car Venables was driving as she walked on a sidewalk.

Two witnesses told police they saw Venables swerve and strike a light pole before hitting DeMeuse.

Venables told officers he had fallen asleep behind the wheel.

