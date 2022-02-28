Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

No prison for pizza delivery driver who killed pedestrian

FILE - A 26-year-old man man, Cole Leon Venables, who ran over a woman in downtown Hopkins...
FILE - A 26-year-old man man, Cole Leon Venables, who ran over a woman in downtown Hopkins while he was on a pizza delivery run has been spared prison.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A 26-year-old man man who ran over a woman in downtown Hopkins while he was on a pizza delivery run has been spared prison.

Cole Leon Venables, of Minnetonka, was sentenced Thursday in to a year in the workhouse after pleading guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death of Olivia DeMeuse on April 16.

DeMeuse was struck by a car Venables was driving as she walked on a sidewalk.

Two witnesses told police they saw Venables swerve and strike a light pole before hitting DeMeuse.

Venables told officers he had fallen asleep behind the wheel.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Omot, Glover en route to legendary status
Omot, Glover carving out legendary high school careers
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Lieutenant and MRVDTF Commander Jeff Wersal is set to announce his...
Lt. Jeff Wersal announces candidacy for Blue Earth County Sheriff
Brice Colling, 21, is charged with the first-degree murder of Rollin Bontrager.
Emmetsburg man arrested in connection to 2020 killing

Latest News

"The dude abides." Thanks again for sharing your favorite movie one-liners. You had us at...
QOTD (Results)
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato West vs. New Ulm
New Ulm upsets Mankato West
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato West vs. New Ulm
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato West vs. New Ulm
HIGHLIGHTS: St. Clair vs. Waseca
Bluejays fly past St. Clair
HIGHLIGHTS: St. Clair vs. Waseca
HIGHLIGHTS: St. Clair vs. Waseca