Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Shell pulls out of energy investments in Russia over war

FILE - The logo for Royal Dutch Shell appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
FILE - The logo for Royal Dutch Shell appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Shell says it is pulling out of Russia as President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine costs the country’s all-important energy industry foreign investment and expertise.

Shell announced its intention Monday to exit its joint ventures with Gazprom and related entities, including its 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility, its 50% stake in the Salym Petroleum Development and the Gydan energy venture.

Shell also intends to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

“We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security,” said Shell’s chief executive officer, Ben van Beurden.

Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, is bracing for the worst as the Russian invasion continues. (Source: CNN)

The move comes a day after rival BP announced plans to shed its almost 20% stake in Rosneft, which is controlled by the Russian state. Also Monday, Norway’s Equinor said it would halt new investment in Russia and begin selling its holdings in the country.

Shell’s most important investment in Russia is its stake in the Sakhalin-II project in the waters near Sakhalin Island off Russia’s east coast. Japan-based Mitsui owns 12.5% of the project and Mitsubishi holds 10%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Omot, Glover en route to legendary status
Omot, Glover carving out legendary high school careers
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Lieutenant and MRVDTF Commander Jeff Wersal is set to announce his...
Lt. Jeff Wersal announces candidacy for Blue Earth County Sheriff
Brice Colling, 21, is charged with the first-degree murder of Rollin Bontrager.
Emmetsburg man arrested in connection to 2020 killing

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia batters Ukraine; both sides say ready for more talks
The automaker said Wednesday that its plan includes two distinct, but strategically...
Ford to run EV, internal combustion divisions separately
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna, Austria.
OPEC, allies weigh oil output amid high prices, Russian war
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy details the impact the Russian invasion has had on sleep.
Zelenskyy: 'We’ve hardly slept for seven nights' since invasion began
"The dude abides." Thanks again for sharing your favorite movie one-liners. You had us at...
QOTD (Results)