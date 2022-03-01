Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Auditor: Iowa Gov. Reynolds must return $450K in COVID funds

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa’s state auditor again called for Gov. Kim Reynolds to return nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds that were used to pay for 21 governor’s office staff members for three months in 2020.

Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, in a new report released Tuesday repeated his recommendation from October 2020 and last December that the funds be returned.

Sand says the Republican governor not only misspent the federal money but tried to conceal it by passing it through the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Reynolds has said she believed the use of funds was permissible. And a spokesman for Reynolds has said that during the months in question Reynolds’ staff members spent most of their time responding to the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
An Andover mother shared this video with the district saying that her 4-year-old son had "a...
WATCH: Preschooler has a ‘case of the Mondays’
Damage to the Landus Cooperative grain elevator in Yetter, Iowa, is shown on Tuesday, March 1,...
Iowa grain elevator collapse leaves mess of corn, concrete
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato West vs. New Ulm
New Ulm upsets Mankato West
FILE - In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy on Feb. 18, 2022, smoke billows...
Massive cargo ship carrying luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic

Latest News

Mankato East boys’ swim and dive continues historic season at state
Mankato East boys’ swim and dive continues historic season at state
Mankato East boys' swim and dive continues historic season at state
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. New Ulm
Mankato East defeats New Um, wins Section 3A Championship
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. New Ulm
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. New Ulm
Such a huge milestone calls for a brand new exhibit, “120 Years 120 stories” is taking one...
Blue Earth County Historical Society celebrating 120 years