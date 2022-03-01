Blue Earth County Historical Society close to reaching goal in campaign

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Historical Society is one step closer to reaching its goal of raising $240,000 in 120 days.

The money goes toward the organization’s 120th anniversary BOLD Future Campaign.

Thanks to three challenge fund donors, the historical society now only needs $39,000 to reach its final goal.

If the historical society is able to raise $50,000 by the end of the week, one of the donors has pledged to donate the remaining $50,000.

The BOLD Future Campaign will be wrapping up at the historical society’s annual meeting this Sunday.

