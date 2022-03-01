Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Blue Earth County Historical Society close to reaching goal in campaign

KEYC News Now This Morning Recording
By Michael McShane
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Historical Society is one step closer to reaching its goal of raising $240,000 in 120 days.

The money goes toward the organization’s 120th anniversary BOLD Future Campaign.

Thanks to three challenge fund donors, the historical society now only needs $39,000 to reach its final goal.

If the historical society is able to raise $50,000 by the end of the week, one of the donors has pledged to donate the remaining $50,000.

The BOLD Future Campaign will be wrapping up at the historical society’s annual meeting this Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
An Andover mother shared this video with the district saying that her 4-year-old son had "a...
WATCH: Preschooler has a ‘case of the Mondays’
Damage to the Landus Cooperative grain elevator in Yetter, Iowa, is shown on Tuesday, March 1,...
Iowa grain elevator collapse leaves mess of corn, concrete
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato West vs. New Ulm
New Ulm upsets Mankato West
FILE - In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy on Feb. 18, 2022, smoke billows...
Massive cargo ship carrying luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic

Latest News

Mankato East boys’ swim and dive continues historic season at state
Mankato East boys’ swim and dive continues historic season at state
Mankato East boys' swim and dive continues historic season at state
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. New Ulm
Mankato East defeats New Um, wins Section 3A Championship
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. New Ulm
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. New Ulm
Such a huge milestone calls for a brand new exhibit, “120 Years 120 stories” is taking one...
Blue Earth County Historical Society celebrating 120 years