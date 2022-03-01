Your Photos
Dan Feehan decides not to run for congress

KEYC News Now at Noon Recording
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Former congressional candidate Dan Feehan released a statement Tuesday morning saying he won’t run for office in the 1st congressional district a third time.

In an email statement from his campaign account, Feehan says he’s been approached about running in the special and general election for the 1st congressional district. Feehan says he still has a passion to serve Minnesota in elected office in the future, but this opportunity is not it.

Feehan ran for the 1st congressional district twice before, in 2018 and in 2020, both times against Republican Jim Hagedorn. Hagedorn passed away on February 17, 2022 leading to a special election to fill the remainder of the term.

