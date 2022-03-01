Your Photos
Flowering medical marijuana now available in Minnesota

FILE - Starting today, everyone who is registered for medical marijuana can apply to get it in its purest form, dried flower. According to the MDH, more than 30,000 people in the state are in the medical marijuana program.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesotans who use medical marijuana now have a new way of consuming the cannabis.

Starting Tuesday, everyone who is registered for medical marijuana can apply to get it in its purest form, dried flower. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, more than 30,000 people in the state are in the medical marijuana program.

So far, only two dispensaries in the Twin Cities metro are approved to sell the dried flower marijuana.

Chris Tholkes is the director of the health department’s Office of Medical Cannabis.

He says marijuana in the flower form will provide a cheaper alternative to medical wax and topical applications

