Le Sueur Police Chief retiring after 32 years on force

By Michael McShane
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST
LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - The chief of the Le Sueur Police Department is retiring after 32 years of service.

Of the 32 years Bruce Kelly served in law enforcement, 22 of those years were as Police Chief for the department.

Chief Kelly has been in law enforcement for so long, he started his career before there was a wayside rest on Highway 169 and Cedar Ridge Trails development was still just a gravel pit. Throughout his tenure he has seen three water towers built.

Chief Kelly proudly wears a special pin on his uniform with five hearts, signifying that he has resuscitated five people during his career.

