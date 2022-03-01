Lt. Jeff Wersal announces candidacy for Blue Earth County Sheriff

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Lieutenant and MRVDTF Commander Jeff Wersal announced his candidacy for Blue Earth County Sheriff Tuesday morning.

Wersal has been with the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office since 2002, leading the multi-jurisdictional Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force since 2015. Wersal has been a Sheriff’s Office supervisor for 15 years and is a resident of rural Lake Crystal. He and his wife have two children.

For more information, visit wersalforsheriff.com or on Facebook; Jeff Wersal for Sheriff.

Wersal is the second member of the department to announce their candidacy. Captain Paul Barta announced he was running for sheriff back in January.

