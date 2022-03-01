MAPS, Gustavus, Minnesota State Mankato updating mask requirements

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As COVID-19 data improves, Mankato Area Public Schools and other educational institutions around the area are updating their mask requirements.

Two weeks ago, Mankato Area Public Schools made face coverings optional for students.

Yesterday, they sent an email informing families that face masks are recommended but no longer required on school buses.

In St. Peter, Gustavus Adolphus College no longer requires masks in non-academic buildings.

Starting next week, faculty may choose to require masks to be worn during class.

Following the directions of the Minnesota State System, Minnesota State University, Mankato will continue to require masks in indoor facilities.

“Within that requirement, it does allow students who are part of performances or participating in athletic events, whether it is intramural or varsity sports, or public speaking or theater, as long as they provide proof of vaccine or participate in weekly testing they can do that unmasked,” explained David P. Jones, vice president of student affairs and enrollment management at Minnesota State Mankato.

The new CDC recommendations do not change the requirement to wear masks on public transportation and indoors in airports, train stations and bus stations.

Today the state reported 1,122 new cases of COVID and 28 deaths.

