Minnesota budget surplus continues to rise

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the May deadline of deciding what to do with the budget surplus comes into view, new budget projections indicate Minnesota to have a $9.25 billion surplus, a hefty increase over November’s prediction of $7.7 billion.

Gov. Tim Walz credited the growing surplus to the decrease in COVID-19 cases, which allowed the economy to work freely.

“You’re already seeing the return back to work. You’re seeing the things that we knew would start to happen. So uncertainty, yes, but a solid position. Ability to get this done right, a lot of collaboration and I think agreement [is] what I’m seeing come out of legislative proposals to do what’s right for Minnesota,” said Walz.

State lawmakers are deep in discussion about what to do with the extra money.

There are several options on the table, but many lawmakers agree on one idea: return the money to taxpayers.

“The surplus can go back in one-time money, rebate checks, stuff like that, or it can go back in things that cost less like your energy bill or your childcare [or] your housing, or it can be in tax cuts, which are ongoing forever and ever,” said Senator Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato).

This projection was calculated before the Russian invasion of Ukraine threw world economics into question, and some lawmakers are working toward the safest way to use the surplus amid an unpredictable world economy.

“Giving it back to the taxpayers in a permanent ongoing tax relief is really the most prudent and effective way to stabilize the economy in Minnesota,” said Senator Julie Rosen (R - Fairmont).

