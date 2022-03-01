Your Photos
Newlyweds fight against Russian invasion

A Ukrainian couple who got married on the first day of the Russian invasion stayed in Ukraine...
By CNN
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST
(CNN) - A Ukrainian couple got married on the first day of the Russian invasion and then joined the efforts to protect their country the very next day.

“I have my home, my family, my beloved people here, so I didn’t have any other choice. Just, I have to protect it,” Yaryna Arieva said.

Arieva’s husband Sviatoslav Fursin has been out on combat missions, while she is doing volunteer work in Kyiv.

“It was hard waiting for my husband to come back from a combat mission for the first time,” Arieva said.

The couple says everyone in Ukraine is doing what they can to help each other.

A Ukrainian couple got married on the first day of the Russian invasion and then stayed to fight. (Credit: CNN)

Fursin says that while he has some concerns, he knows that everyone fighting is doing everything that they can to protect the country.

“We will do everything to protect them and I do everything to protect them,” he said.

Arieva says that she knows Ukraine will “win.”

“We just need the help and the support from all around the world,” she said.

The newlyweds originally planned on getting married May 6 and then celebrating at a restaurant. They hope to celebrate their marriage soon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

