Sleepy Eye Knights of Columbus start teddy bear fundraiser for 2-year-old Ellanor

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey and Lisa are back at it with their Good Morning Give Back initiative.

For March, they join the Sleepy Eye Knights of Columbus in the effort to raise $50,000, with proceeds for a unique teddy bear fundraising campaign to help pay for 2-year-old Ellanor Siefkes’ medical expenses. She was diagnosed with Severe Congenital Neutropenia.

For donations and ordering teddy bears, click here:

For Ellanor’s Caring Bridge site, click here:

***

Knights of Columbus Teddy Bear Drive Locations

Sleepy Eye

Ace Hardware

Americana Community Bank

Chuck Spaeth Ford

First Security Bank

Powerhouse Nutrition

Randy’s Family Drug

Schutz Family Foods

Sleepy Eye Brewing Co.

Sleepy Eye Coffee Co.

SouthPoint Financial Credit Union

Servicemen’s Club

Comfrey

Comfrey Bar and Grill

Comfrey C Store

Triumph State Bank

Lake Crystal

MinnStar Bank

Springfield

Clay’s Drive-In Liquors

Farmers and Merchants Bank

Massage & Bodywork by Deb Wahl

Outlaws Bar and Brill

SouthPoint Financial Credit Union

Springfield Advance-Press

Cobden

Ridin’ High Saloon

Darfur

Triumph State Bank

Darfur Lounge

Essig

Carl’s Corner

New Ulm

Alliance Bank

Bank Midwest

Chuck Spaeth Ford

Citizens Bank Minnesota

Joe’s Camper Sales

‘Orale Authentic Mexican Tacos & More

Weelborg Chevrolet

SouthPoint Financial Credit Union

Mankato

MinnStar Bank

SouthPoint Financial Credit Union

Redwood Falls

Weelborg Ford

Locations in Buffalo Lake and Stewart to be determined

Hutchinson

SouthPoint Financial Credit Union

More locations to come

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.