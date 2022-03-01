Sleepy Eye Knights of Columbus start teddy bear fundraiser for 2-year-old Ellanor
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey and Lisa are back at it with their Good Morning Give Back initiative.
For March, they join the Sleepy Eye Knights of Columbus in the effort to raise $50,000, with proceeds for a unique teddy bear fundraising campaign to help pay for 2-year-old Ellanor Siefkes’ medical expenses. She was diagnosed with Severe Congenital Neutropenia.
For donations and ordering teddy bears, click here:
For Ellanor’s Caring Bridge site, click here:
***
Knights of Columbus Teddy Bear Drive Locations
Sleepy Eye
Ace Hardware
Americana Community Bank
Chuck Spaeth Ford
First Security Bank
Powerhouse Nutrition
Randy’s Family Drug
Schutz Family Foods
Sleepy Eye Brewing Co.
Sleepy Eye Coffee Co.
SouthPoint Financial Credit Union
Servicemen’s Club
Comfrey
Comfrey Bar and Grill
Comfrey C Store
Triumph State Bank
Lake Crystal
MinnStar Bank
Springfield
Clay’s Drive-In Liquors
Farmers and Merchants Bank
Massage & Bodywork by Deb Wahl
Outlaws Bar and Brill
SouthPoint Financial Credit Union
Springfield Advance-Press
Cobden
Ridin’ High Saloon
Darfur
Triumph State Bank
Darfur Lounge
Essig
Carl’s Corner
New Ulm
Alliance Bank
Bank Midwest
Chuck Spaeth Ford
Citizens Bank Minnesota
Joe’s Camper Sales
‘Orale Authentic Mexican Tacos & More
Weelborg Chevrolet
SouthPoint Financial Credit Union
Mankato
MinnStar Bank
SouthPoint Financial Credit Union
Redwood Falls
Weelborg Ford
Locations in Buffalo Lake and Stewart to be determined
Hutchinson
SouthPoint Financial Credit Union
More locations to come
