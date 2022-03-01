‘Stuck in the Middle’ and ‘A-O-K’ singer-songwriter Tai Verdes to perform at MSU Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - American singer-songwriter Tai Verdes, known for hit singles “Stuck in the Middle” and “A-O-K,” is coming to MSU Mankato.

Verdes will be performing Wednesday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the University’s Bresnan Arena.

According to preview information provided by Minnesota State Mankato’s Student Events Team, Tai Verdes is “an up-and-coming artist who got his big break on TikTok. His breakout single ‘Stuck in the Middle’ hit No. 1 on Spotify’s U.S. viral chart, and his single ‘A-O-K’ has over 178 million listens and 100,000 pre-streams.

The concert, presented by Minnesota State Mankato’s Student Events Team, is open to the public and for all ages. Tickets (all general admission, standing-room only with elevated seating) go on sale Wednesday, March 2 at 10 a.m.

Concert tickets may also be purchased online at www.mnsuevents.com or in-person at Minnesota State Mankato’s Student Activities front desk, located in the Centennial Student Union, Room 173.

Doors will open for the show at 6:30 p.m.

