Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

‘Stuck in the Middle’ and ‘A-O-K’ singer-songwriter Tai Verdes to perform at MSU Mankato

FILE - American singer-songwriter Tai Verdes, known for hit singles “Stuck in the Middle” and...
FILE - American singer-songwriter Tai Verdes, known for hit singles “Stuck in the Middle” and “A-O-K,” is coming to MSU Mankato. The TikTok sensation will be performing Wednesday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the university’s Bresnan Arena.
By Hal Senal
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - American singer-songwriter Tai Verdes, known for hit singles “Stuck in the Middle” and “A-O-K,” is coming to MSU Mankato.

Verdes will be performing Wednesday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the University’s Bresnan Arena.

According to preview information provided by Minnesota State Mankato’s Student Events Team, Tai Verdes is “an up-and-coming artist who got his big break on TikTok. His breakout single ‘Stuck in the Middle’ hit No. 1 on Spotify’s U.S. viral chart, and his single ‘A-O-K’ has over 178 million listens and 100,000 pre-streams.

The concert, presented by Minnesota State Mankato’s Student Events Team, is open to the public and for all ages. Tickets (all general admission, standing-room only with elevated seating) go on sale Wednesday, March 2 at 10 a.m.

Concert tickets may also be purchased online at www.mnsuevents.com or in-person at Minnesota State Mankato’s Student Activities front desk, located in the Centennial Student Union, Room 173.

Doors will open for the show at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
An Andover mother shared this video with the district saying that her 4-year-old son had "a...
WATCH: Preschooler has a ‘case of the Mondays’
Damage to the Landus Cooperative grain elevator in Yetter, Iowa, is shown on Tuesday, March 1,...
Iowa grain elevator collapse leaves mess of corn, concrete
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato West vs. New Ulm
New Ulm upsets Mankato West
FILE - In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy on Feb. 18, 2022, smoke billows...
Massive cargo ship carrying luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic

Latest News

Mankato East boys’ swim and dive continues historic season at state
Mankato East boys’ swim and dive continues historic season at state
Mankato East boys' swim and dive continues historic season at state
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. New Ulm
Mankato East defeats New Um, wins Section 3A Championship
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. New Ulm
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. New Ulm
Such a huge milestone calls for a brand new exhibit, “120 Years 120 stories” is taking one...
Blue Earth County Historical Society celebrating 120 years