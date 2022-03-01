Mankato West students learn about the war in Ukraine

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With Russia invading Ukraine, we’re witnessing history, that means our kids are seeing some pretty scary images with all the headlines.

”Starting last week, I started to notice that a lot of kids started to take an interest in events in Ukraine, they had a lot of questions. I would say the biggest question they had is what is happening,” Mankato West Social Studies Teacher, Matt Moore said.

Matt Moore is a Mankato West social studies teacher for grades nine through twelve. Events in Ukraine are a part of his lesson plan.

“Interactive maps from online new agencies and then complying them in a Google slide presentation and then sharing that with the class. I think that allowed us to kind of get a zoomed out perspective on what is kind of happening on the ground,” Moore stated.

He also has been teaching them on what has led up to this point and what could happen in the near future

Moore says now his students want to expand their horizons and world view beyond what is happening in the United States.

“They are deeply interested in U.S. foreign policies and how this might impact them. One of the things that we have had to talk about is the possibility of a draft. That is front and center on a lot of their minds,” Moore explained.

Especially since they’ve already seen a changing world.

“The generation of students that we have in our building right now, have lived through some of the most historic, life-altering changes. They’ve live through COVID over the last few years and now they are seeing the Ukraine crisis play out,” Moore said.

Moore says he’s proud of his students learning and taking an interest in something bigger than themselves.

“Based off of the number of questions they have and the complexity of questions they are definitely following current events and thinking about it in a really mature way,” Moore remarked.

