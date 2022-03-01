Walz to speak at Stiehm for State House Campaign Kick Off in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Governer Tim Walz is scheduled to speak at the official launch of Tom Stiehm for State House Campaign in Austin this weekend.

The event will take place at the Mapleview Village Community Hall on Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 2-2:30 p.m.

Stiehm served as the mayor of Austin, Minnesota for 14 years. He won four elections and served between 2007 and 2020. Stiehm also won the Jack Murray Award from the Coalition for Greater Minnesota Cities in 2020.

Stiehm’s journey to leadership began with service in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1970-1973, and as a police officer and detective with the Austin Police Department from 1976 to 2006.

The announcement of his intention to run against Representative Patricia Mueller came in November, 2021.

