Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office received a call with a chilling report. Someone on the other end of the call said that they had just killed their two parents and were still in the apartment.

Julie Wurmnest lives across the street and saw law enforcement show up in numbers.

“Honestly being on the ground floor, I was like ‘hmm... should I be staying away from the windows?’” Wurmnest said. “And then I thought ‘wait a minute, this is Lake Crystal, nothing ever happens in Lake Crystal we don’t even lock our doors half the time.’”

The 911 call turned out to be false. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies were on the scene and made contact with one of the residents over the phone, who was not home.

When fake emergency calls like this are made, the county sheriff’s office says it’s something called swatting, which is when someone calls emergency services in an attempt to bring them out to a scene.

“You are looking at some terroristic type threat complaints at the felony level. Sometimes there is restitution that can be put in place because of the resources that are put in place from the situation,” Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Captain Paul Barta said.

Each situation like this could be an ambush or a situation where officers or the caller or neighbors are in danger.

“We don’t want to forget about the underlying circumstances that could be going on for the individual that could have made the phone call,” Barta said. “Again, it is, we do not really know the whole story and the truth until we get to the bottom of it and get the opportunity for everyone to provide their insight into why it happened.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.