Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Biden visits Duluth, touts infrastructure bill

President Joe Biden landed in Duluth Wednesday to speak alongside state officials about the infrastructure of Minnesota and Wisconsin.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (KEYC) - President Joe Biden was at the Twin Ports in Duluth and Superior, Wisconsin, Wednesday to discuss his Build Back Better Plan, alongside representatives from both Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The president spoke about the current state of the United States’ infrastructure, saying that it was in need of an overhaul.

“America used to have the best infrastructure in the world, the best bridges, roads airports etcetera. Now our infrastructure ranks number thirteen in the world, according to the World Economic Forum. You can’t compete for jobs in the 21st century if we don’t fix that,” Biden said.

Minnesota is set to receive roughly $6 billion in federal funding over the next few years, and that money will be used to address various aspects of Minnesota’s infrastructure, including highways, public transportation, public water, bridge repairs wildfire prevention, broadband internet and cybersecurity.

Exactly what will be addressed in those areas has yet to be determined, but local lawmakers say that there are parts of Minnesota in desperate need of support, despite the massive price tag.

“There are massive shortfalls. So this increase in spending is actually, it’s necessary. Is it the right time? With inflation, it might not be. Dumping massive amounts of cash into our economy all at the same time proves problematic, but these projects need to get done. We desperately need to get new roads, new bridges, and one of the big things for greater Minnesota is broadband,” explained Rep. Bjorn Olson (R - Elmore).

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Omot, Glover en route to legendary status
Omot, Glover carving out legendary high school careers
An Andover mother shared this video with the district saying that her 4-year-old son had "a...
WATCH: Preschooler has a ‘case of the Mondays’
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Lieutenant and MRVDTF Commander Jeff Wersal is set to announce his...
Lt. Jeff Wersal announces candidacy for Blue Earth County Sheriff

Latest News

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Restrictive transgender sports bill heads to Iowa governor
Biden visits Duluth, touts infrastructure bill
Cory Hepola discusses his candidacy for governor at the State Capitol in St. Paul on Wednesday,...
Democrats fear broadcaster Hepola could be spoiler for Walz
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
State of Union: Biden vows to check Russia, fight inflation