Biden visits Duluth, touts infrastructure bill

DULUTH, Minn. (KEYC) - President Joe Biden was at the Twin Ports in Duluth and Superior, Wisconsin, Wednesday to discuss his Build Back Better Plan, alongside representatives from both Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The president spoke about the current state of the United States’ infrastructure, saying that it was in need of an overhaul.

“America used to have the best infrastructure in the world, the best bridges, roads airports etcetera. Now our infrastructure ranks number thirteen in the world, according to the World Economic Forum. You can’t compete for jobs in the 21st century if we don’t fix that,” Biden said.

Minnesota is set to receive roughly $6 billion in federal funding over the next few years, and that money will be used to address various aspects of Minnesota’s infrastructure, including highways, public transportation, public water, bridge repairs wildfire prevention, broadband internet and cybersecurity.

Exactly what will be addressed in those areas has yet to be determined, but local lawmakers say that there are parts of Minnesota in desperate need of support, despite the massive price tag.

“There are massive shortfalls. So this increase in spending is actually, it’s necessary. Is it the right time? With inflation, it might not be. Dumping massive amounts of cash into our economy all at the same time proves problematic, but these projects need to get done. We desperately need to get new roads, new bridges, and one of the big things for greater Minnesota is broadband,” explained Rep. Bjorn Olson (R - Elmore).

