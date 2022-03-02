Your Photos
Freedom School students put recovery stories on display through art

Nick Beck visits the Freedom school and views messages of experience, strength and hope for future generations of students in recovery.
By Nick Beck
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:43 AM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After receiving a Generous donation from Prairie Lakes Regional Arts council to beautify their school, the students of the Freedom School in Mankato had the opportunity to share their stories of sobriety from chemical dependency.

Nick Beck visited the school and viewed messages of experience, strength and hope for future generations of students in recovery.

