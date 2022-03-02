Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Amelia Earhart helmet sold by Minnesotan for $825,000 at auction

FILE - The seller was Anthony Twiggs, 67, of Minnesota. He had tried for years to prove that...
FILE - The seller was Anthony Twiggs, 67, of Minnesota. He had tried for years to prove that the leather aviator’s helmet he had inherited from his mother was really Amelia Earhart’s.(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNESOTA (KEYC) - A leather helmet that Amelia Earhart wore on a flight across the Atlantic in 1928 and later lost in a crowd of fans in Cleveland sold at auction for $825,000.

A spokesperson for Heritage Auctions says the helmet went to an anonymous bidder in an online-only sale that closed Sunday.

The seller was Anthony Twiggs.

The 67-year-old Minnesotan had tried for years to prove that the leather aviator’s helmet he had inherited  from his mother was really Earhart’s.

The helmet was finally authenticated using photo matching. Earhart disappeared over the Pacific Ocean in 1937.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday,...
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake

Latest News

KEYC Sports Extra Highlights
Sports Extra: Winter Week 9
Sports Extra: Winter Week 9 (Part 2)
Sports Extra: Winter Week 9 (Part 1)
Minnesota State Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence’s first full-time director has been...
Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence welcomes new director
Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence welcomes new director