Iowa grain elevator collapse leaves mess of corn, concrete

Damage to the Landus Cooperative grain elevator in Yetter, Iowa, is shown on Tuesday, March 1,...
Damage to the Landus Cooperative grain elevator in Yetter, Iowa, is shown on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Officials said a structural failure caused the side of one silo-like receiving pit to blow out around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, sending a sea of corn to the ground below.(Carcy Maulsby/The Messenger via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
YETTER, Iowa (AP) — The partial collapse of a grain elevator in west-central Iowa left a mess of corn and chunks of concrete littering the railroad tracks next to the structure.

The collapse happened early Tuesday morning at the Landus Cooperative elevator in Yetter, the Messenger of Fort Dodge reported.

Officials said a structural failure caused the side of one silo-like receiving pit to blow out around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, sending a sea of corn to the ground below. Mary Harrington, a spokeswoman for Landus, said the damage was not caused by an explosion and that there was no fire risk.

No one was injured in the collapse.

The elevator’s other two receiving pits remain operational, Harrington said.

Yetter is in western Calhoun County, about 70 miles (112.7 kilometers) northwest of Des Moines.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Prep Athlete: St. Clair’s Hinze on the road to recovery after second ACL tear
Prep Athlete: St. Clair’s Hinze on road to recovery after second ACL tear
Prep Athlete: St. Clair's Hinze on road to recovery after second ACL tear
