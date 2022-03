MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The top-seeded Mankato East Cougars hosted the New Prague Trojans Tuesday to open up the Section 2AA Tournament in Mankato.

The Cougars were led by Lexi Karge’s 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Mankato East went on to win 59-51 and advance to the Section 2AAA Quarterfinals. They will host Worthington at 7 p.m. Saturday.

