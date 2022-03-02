Minnesota author’s “Carnival Lights” named as awards finalist

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Author Chris Stark’s latest novel, “Carnival Lights,” was named a finalist in the 2022 Minnesota Book Awards.

Stark is a Native (Anishinaabe and Cherokee) award-winning writer, researcher, visual artist and international speaker. “Carnival Lights,” is her second novel.

“Lights” revolves around two Ojibwe teen girls who leave their Northern Minnesota reservation for Minneapolis in August 1969.

Set in the summer of Vietnam War protests and the moon landing, the novel also focuses on the history of Minnesota.

The book spans settler arrival in the 1800s, the creation of the reservation system and decades of cultural suppression, bringing together everything from lumber barons’ mansions to Nazi V-2 rockets to smuggler’s tunnels.

The debut of “Carnival Lights” may be considered timely by many, as it follows national news headlines surrounding the abuses of Native boarding schools and a heightening awareness of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women crisis.

“This novel illustrates the history of abuse of Native people and highlights the impacts of generational trauma. Broken treaties created vulnerabilities that left Native women and youth exposed to and at risk of being victims of sex trafficking,” says Stark. “‘Carnival Lights’ is a story about intergenerational Indigenous love. It’s a book for a country in need of deep healing.”

The annual Minnesota Book Awards, organized by The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library and presented this year by sponsor Education Minnesota, is a program that connects readers and writers throughout the state and celebrates books created by Minnesotans.

“Carnival Lights” is named a finalist in this year’s Novel and Short Story category.

Finalists for this year’s awards were selected by 27 judges from around the state.

Judges include writers, teachers, librarians, booksellers, and others from the literary community in Minnesota.

Award winners will be announced at the 2022 Minnesota Book Awards Ceremony on Tues., April 26, at Ordway Center for Performing Arts.

