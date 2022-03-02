Minnesota and Iowa Attorney Generals urge consumers to act after T-Mobile breach

MINNESOTA/ IOWA (KTTC) – Both Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller are urging people who believe they were affected by the T-Mobile data breach in August 2021 to take appropriate steps to protect their information.

On August 17, 2021, T-Mobile reported a massive data breach that compromised personal information of millions of current, former and prospective T-Mobile customers. The breach affected 53 million individuals, including 670,505 Minnesota residents and 134,999 Iowa residents.

Information such as their names, dates of birth, Social Security Numbers, and driver’s license information was compromised. Recently, a large subset of information compromised in that breach was for sale on the dark web.

Many individuals have since received alerts through various identity theft protection services that are informing them their information was found online, confirming that affected individuals are at a higher risk for identity theft.

Both Attorney Generals are urging anyone who believes they were affected by the T-Mobile breach to take the following steps to protect themselves:

Monitor your credit. Credit monitoring services track your credit report and alert you whenever a change is made, such as a new account or a large purchase. Most services will notify you within 24 hours of any change to your credit report.

Consider placing a free credit freeze on your credit report. Identity thieves will not be able to open a new credit account in your name while the freeze is in place. You can place a credit freeze by contacting each of the three major credit bureaus:

Equifax | +1 (888) 766-0008

Experian | +1 (888) 397-3742

TransUnion | +1 (800) 680-7289

Place a fraud alert on your credit report. A fraud alert tells lenders and creditors to take extra steps to verify your identity before issuing credit. You can place a fraud alert by contacting any one of the three major credit bureaus.

Additional Resources. If you believe you are a victim of identity theft, go to identitytheft.gov for assistance on how to report it and recover from it.

