Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Woman with gun holds hostages at St. Paul convenience store

KEYC News Now at Noon Recording
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Police say a woman with a gun who was holding hostages at a St. Paul gas station was arrested without injuries to those involved.

Officers were called to a Speedway station Tuesday afternoon on a report of the woman threatening people with a firearm.

SWAT officers and crisis negotiators worked to establish communication with the woman and after an hour at least one gunshot was fired inside the convenience store.

Officers then made an emergency entry to the store and arrested the 31-year-old woman without force.

She was booked into the Ramsey County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday,...
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake

Latest News

KEYC Sports Extra Highlights
Sports Extra: Winter Week 9
Sports Extra: Winter Week 9 (Part 2)
Sports Extra: Winter Week 9 (Part 1)
Minnesota State Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence’s first full-time director has been...
Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence welcomes new director
Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence welcomes new director