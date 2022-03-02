Woman with gun holds hostages at St. Paul convenience store

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Police say a woman with a gun who was holding hostages at a St. Paul gas station was arrested without injuries to those involved.

Officers were called to a Speedway station Tuesday afternoon on a report of the woman threatening people with a firearm.

SWAT officers and crisis negotiators worked to establish communication with the woman and after an hour at least one gunshot was fired inside the convenience store.

Officers then made an emergency entry to the store and arrested the 31-year-old woman without force.

She was booked into the Ramsey County Jail.

