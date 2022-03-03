UPDATE: Escaped inmate returns to Rapid City correctional facility

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Corrections released a statement claiming a man escaped from a correctional facility in Rapid City Wednesday who has since turned himself in.

Authorities say a minimum-custody state prison inmate Harlen Prue was authorized to leave the Rapid City Community Work Center on March 2 to search for work release employment. However, Prue failed to return to the Work Center at the scheduled time on Wednesday.

The updated press release states, Prue turned himself in to the Rapid City Community Work Center this morning.

Authorities say Prue is currently serving sentences from Pennington County for possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance.

