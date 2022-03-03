Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

UPDATE: Escaped inmate returns to Rapid City correctional facility

Harlen Prue
Harlen Prue(DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS ADMINISTRATION)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Corrections released a statement claiming a man escaped from a correctional facility in Rapid City Wednesday who has since turned himself in.

Authorities say a minimum-custody state prison inmate Harlen Prue was authorized to leave the Rapid City Community Work Center on March 2 to search for work release employment. However, Prue failed to return to the Work Center at the scheduled time on Wednesday.

The updated press release states, Prue turned himself in to the Rapid City Community Work Center this morning.

Authorities say Prue is currently serving sentences from Pennington County for possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
An Andover mother shared this video with the district saying that her 4-year-old son had "a...
WATCH: Preschooler has a ‘case of the Mondays’
Damage to the Landus Cooperative grain elevator in Yetter, Iowa, is shown on Tuesday, March 1,...
Iowa grain elevator collapse leaves mess of corn, concrete
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato West vs. New Ulm
New Ulm upsets Mankato West
FILE - In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy on Feb. 18, 2022, smoke billows...
Massive cargo ship carrying luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic

Latest News

KEYC Weather
KEYC Thursday Afternoon Weather Update
Since December of 2021, agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force have been...
MRVDTF make arrest after months-long investigation
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs transgender sports bill into law.
Gov. Reynolds signs bill banning transgender athletes from school sports
MRVDTF make arrest after months-long drug investigation
A ship that sank in 1891 has been discovered in Lake Superior off Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Shipwreck discovered in Lake Superior, 131 years later