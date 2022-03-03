Blue Earth County Historical Society is celebrating 120 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society has been preserving the history in our region for 120 years.

Such a huge milestone calls for a brand new exhibit, “120 Years 120 stories” is taking one artifact from each year dating back to their infancy.

“It is quite interesting to go what object is going to represent 1921 versus 1942 and 1966,” Blue Earth County Historical Society Curator/Archivist, Shelley Harrison said.

Exhibits will include a painting, WWII-era jackets, a Mankato Public Schools diploma along with all sorts of fascinating finds.

“Huh, that’s interesting it’s a whale bone. I didn’t know whales were kind of native to to Blue Earth County, well that talks about what we were collecting and preserving in that time period. Which happened to be the 30s.and what we wanted to showcase,” Harrison explained.

Everything in the exhibit has been donated by the residents of Blue Earth County and that doesn’t just include relics from deep in history.

“What we have chosen for 2021 is a digital map and so what does collecting mean in the digital age and what stories can we tell by that,” Harrison stated.

While the exhibit is celebrating the past the historical society itself is trying to mold the future with one bold vision and one bold step.

“Trying to raise $240,000 in 120 days that is our anniversary to our annual meeting with a vision of a new expanded history center to come,” Blue Earth County Historical Society Executive Director, Jessica Potter remarked.

This year, they are planning to invest the infrastructure of the property specifically the parking lot.

Then the big concept would be to expand the facility by 10,000 square feet onto the exhibit space.

“I’ve had this wonderful little dream in my back pocket over the last few years and it is so exciting to share it with the public,” Potter said.

This vision is more than just an idea to executive director, Jessica Potter it’s something that is vital for continuing to do what the society does best.

“We need to be able to have proper storage conditions and so we are running out of space. With this expansion, we will be able to triple out museum space. Which means we will be able to tell that many more stories,” Potter explained.

Potter is hopeful that they will be able to put shovels in the ground in the next 3 to 5 years.

