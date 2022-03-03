Brown County Historical Society awarded grant

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The $153,736 grant will go toward the museum’s Masonry & Windows Project.

Repairs include replacement of damaged bricks and mortar, as well as the repair of the windows.

The post office building was built in 1910 and was used as such until 1976.

In the 80s, the museum was renovated and added two levels to the existing building.

“We really think this building is important for many different reasons, obviously it serves as a museum for us. It’s where we store our archive behind you, where we store our artifacts and conduct our business as a museum,” Brown County Historial Society Executive Director Kathleen Backer said.

The work will begin as soon as the weather allows.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.