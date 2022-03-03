Deep Valley Book Festival hosting virtual Cabin Fever event Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Deep Valley Book Festival is holding its second “Cabin Fever” virtual edition on Saturday.

The festival provides readers the chance to interact with authors from the comfort of their homes.

This year’s edition features Cindy Wilson, the author of The Beautiful Snow which explores one of the harshest winters on record.

The free virtual event will take place Saturday and it promises participants four panels, which will focus on different aspects of writing.

“It is always nice to have that live event, and we have that every year, on the first Saturday of October. But what we found with this virtual event is that we were able to draw from all over,” explained Rachel Hanel, a member of the Deep Valley Book Festival. “So we got people from many different states, we had some representation of people living on the East Coast and that is something that wouldn’t be possible with the live event.”

The book festival will take place virtually Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit Deep Valley Book Festival’s website for more information and to register for the event.

