Four cows killed after getting hit by car

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Four cows are dead after wandering onto a road and being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the 6000 block of 75th St. NW around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a crash blocking the roadway.

Arriving on scene, authorities found two cows that had been struck and killed by a Buick Enclave SUV and two cows that were severely injured.

The owner of the cows was located and confirmed the cows were his, and that they went through some fencing. The owner requested deputies to euthanize the two injured cows due to the severity of their injuries.

The driver told deputies that he was eastbound on 75th St. and came down a hill to see around 20 cows in the roadway. The driver says he was going around 60 mph at the time of impact.

The driver was not injured, and was able to drive his vehicle home.

