Gov. Reynolds signs bill banning transgender athletes from school sports

By KTTC Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTTC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a law Thursday that bans transgender women and girls in Iowa from participating in school sports from kindergarten through college.

Iowa Senate Republicans approved the bill and sent it to the governor. Gov. Kim Reynolds last year lobbied lawmakers to pass a similar measure but it failed to advance.

The bill allows participation in sports based upon the biological sex listed on the athlete’s birth certificate.

It passed the House last week and the Senate on Wednesday with only Republican votes. Iowa joined 10 other Republican-run state legislatures in passing the controversial measure.

Gov. Reynolds stated the following:

“This is a victory for girls’ sports in Iowa. No amount of talent, training or effort can make up for the natural physical advantages males have over females. It’s simply a reality of human biology. Forcing females to compete against males is the opposite of inclusivity and it’s absolutely unfair.”

Gov. Reynolds

Opponents say the measure is state-sanctioned bullying of transgender children while supporters say it’s the only way to protect women and girls from being dominated in sports competition by males who identify as females.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

