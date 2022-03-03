Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Lyft driver accused of raping intoxicated passenger in backseat, police say

Kevyn Rojas is facing sexual battery charges after police say he raped a Lyft passenger.
Kevyn Rojas is facing sexual battery charges after police say he raped a Lyft passenger.(Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Miami police have arrested a Lyft driver for allegedly raping an intoxicated tourist during a ride last weekend.

Police say a woman used Lyft on Feb. 26 to get back to her hotel. But the driver, identified as Kevyn Rojas, drove past the destination.

The woman told police he eventually parked the car, got into the back seat, and raped her. The woman says she tried to fight him off but was too drunk.

Rojas later dropped her off at her hotel, and she filed a police report.

Rojas is facing sexual battery charges.

Lyft says it is appalled by the driver’s alleged behavior. He has been permanently removed from the company.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake
Multiple crews respond to a fire in rural Nicollet in subzero temperatures.
UPDATE: Remains identified from rural Nicollet fire

Latest News

Farmers group file complaint against John Deere
A man walks with a bicycle in front of damaged and immobilized Russian tanks Wednesday, March...
Minnesota couple opens up about war in native Ukraine
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Russia reports ceasefire in 2 Ukraine areas for evacuations
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during an interview at the Utah State Capitol, Friday, March 4,...
Utah governor says he’ll veto transgender youth sports ban
Minnesota couple opens up about war in native Ukraine, encourages support