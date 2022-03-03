Mankato East boys’ swim and dive continues historic season at state

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East swimming and diving team is taking the program to new heights in the 2021-22 season after the Cougars won the Section 1A Championship.

“We don’t have that many people, but yet we still were top of the section, we have someone in every event. Even with such a small team, we manage to get someone in every event of the meet, which is hard to do as a big team, let alone a small team,” junior Cole Javens said.

The Cougars may not boast the numbers of other swim and dive programs in the state, but it didn’t matter, as East’s quality of athletes brought the team to the top.

”At the beginning of the year, we had this top area where we had guys that were going. Then we had nothing in between. I was surprised all year long, these guys worked their hearts out, that bottom level just kept climbing and climbing,” head coach Dave Burgess stated.

Win after win, the Cougars were close to finishing with an unbeaten record this season before Northfield narrowly beat East by less than a point, but the Cougars would get their revenge at sections.

”We knew they were the only competition we had left in the section, and we were fully capable of being able to beat them. We knew we had it, we got the right mindset there for the section meet and were able to pull off the win there,” senior David Wedzina said.

The success didn’t happen overnight.

”Going from ninth to 12th-grade year, it’s been awesome to watch the team build as a team. Some of those years, you go we won’t be able to come back as strong, every year I’ve been able to watch us. Going from 9th to 10th grade, Dave joins me, 11th we get relays in, 12th grade, now we’re going as a team. It makes me emotional with how amazing this team is,” senior Logan Gustafson said.

Gustafson is a regular at the state meet and is keeping his message to the rest of the team simple before diving into the pool at the University of Minnesota.

”One thing I’ve told them, this comes from my mom — I love her for this — the day I left for sections, is you can and you will. That’s a big thing. We want to come out saying we can, we will, and we did. That’s the big thing we’ve told our team, we can and we will do this. It’s an amazing opportunity for our team,” Gustafson said.

”Everybody’s capable of doing great things at state, and I think everyone believes that now, so I’m hoping for a good outcome up there,” Wedzina added.

One thing’s for sure, nobody will doubt this group heading into the biggest meet of the season.

The State Swim and Dive meet will begin Thursday with diving prelims before swimming events on Friday. Saturday is the day for finals.

