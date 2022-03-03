Mayo clinic nurse reflects on Paralympian experience ahead of winter games

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – For the first time ever, the Paralympics will be televised on NBC during primetime.

“I can’t imagine how cool it would have been to see it on TV when I was younger, and be like, ‘oh my gosh, that girl is just like me, and look what she’s doing,’” said Megajn Erickson, a Mayo Clinic nurse.

Erickson is excited to watch the games, partly because she once qualified to represent the country in the Paralympics U.S. Ski team.

“When I was 15 I was named to the development team of the U.S. Paralympic team. And I was on the team for three years and my goal and my plan was to race and train and compete in hopes of competing in the 2014 Paralympic games in Sochi, Russia,” she said.

Erikson didn’t end up competing but feels honored to be considered one of the best para-athletes in the country.

“I don’t know if I realized as I was growing up. Like I knew it was a big deal, but looking back I kind of realized now how big of a deal that was,” she said.

Erikson is from the Twin Cities. She was born with a birth defect and had to have her right leg amputated. She currently only skis for fun but uses a prosthetic leg from the Limb Lab to help her with her daily activities.

“Here at Limb Lab it’s thinking outside of the box and creating designs that may not be ordinary or streamlined to reach that higher level,” said Katie Steele, a Limb Lab technician.

Erickson said she’s looking forward to cheering on friends during the Paralympics and hopes younger para-athletes are inspired.

“It just makes me really excited that the disabled community has fought hard for years to get equal representation at the Olympics and Paralympic games and they’ve just finally started to get that. And I think it’s going to open so many doors for the future generations of athletes,” she said.

The Paralympics are from March 4 to March 13 in Beijing.

