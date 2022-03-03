Your Photos
More than 300 148th Fighter Wing Airmen to deploy this spring

Two Block 50 F-16CM’s from the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota National Guard.
Two Block 50 F-16CM’s from the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota National Guard.(148th Fighter Wing)
By Molly Wasche
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST
DULUTH, MN-- More than 300 Airmen with Duluth’s 148th Fighter Wing are off to another deployment in the spring.

“The 148th Fighter Wing has been tasked to support the ongoing mission in the U.S. Central Command,” said 148th Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Chris Blomquist.

“Winning today’s fight means executing the daily missions across the theater to meet the USCENTCOM commander’s priorities. Each of our Airmen is important to this mission,” added Blomquist.

Leaders say this is a regularly scheduled deployment and the tasking is not the result of current events in Ukraine.

Currently, the 148th Fighter Wing has more than 100 Airmen deployed supporting USCENTCOM and U.S. Africa Command missions.

In addition to overseas missions, 148th Airmen are supporting Operation Allies Welcome.

This mission ensures Afghan personnel has the support they need as they transition to their new life in the U.S.

