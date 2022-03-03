Your Photos
MRVDTF make arrest after months-long investigation

Since December of 2021, agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force have been investigating Dominique Lamar Breham, 33, for controlled substance sale
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents seized counterfeit pills following a months-long investigation.

Since December of 2021, agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force have been investigating Dominique Lamar Breham, 33, for controlled substance sales.

On two occasions, Breham sold cocaine to an informant under the direction of the MRVDTF.

Yesterday, DTF agents found Breham driving his vehicle.

Upon his arrest, agents located 16 small blue pills that were identified as counterfeit 30mg oxycodone, commonly referred to as “Mbox 30′s.”

Counterfeit oxycodone pills contain dangerous amounts of fentanyl and have been responsible for causing opioid overdose deaths in this area and around the state.

A passenger in the vehicle, Isabella Hoogland, 20, was also arrested for drug possession.

This is not Breham’s first brush with the law.

He was released from prison last August, after a 2017 arrest by the MRVDTF for weapons and cocaine possession.

Breham is currently on Intensive Supervised Release from the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

The DOC had Breham’s probation transferred to Chicago, which is where he was supposed to be residing.

MRVDTF Agents were aware that Breham was living in the Mankato area for the last several months.

Breham is in the Blue Earth County Jail on charges of 2nd Degree Controlled Substance Sales. Hoogland is facing charges of 5th Degree Possession.

