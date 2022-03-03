North Mankato officials advocate for Caswell funding at state capitol

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Elected officials from North Mankato and representatives from Greater Mankato Growth visited state lawmakers.

The trip to the capitol yesterday was part of Legislative Action Day, a chance to lobby for the city’s bonding request for funding to complete the Caswell Sports Regional Sporting Complex.

The city requests $8.5 million in state bonding funds to complete improvements to the complex.

Some of the senators they met with included Senators Rich Draheim and Nick Frentz.

