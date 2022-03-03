Your Photos
North Mankato officials advocate for Caswell funding at state capitol

By Michael McShane
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Elected officials from North Mankato and representatives from Greater Mankato Growth visited state lawmakers.

The trip to the capitol yesterday was part of Legislative Action Day, a chance to lobby for the city’s bonding request for funding to complete the Caswell Sports Regional Sporting Complex.

The city requests $8.5 million in state bonding funds to complete improvements to the complex.

Some of the senators they met with included Senators Rich Draheim and Nick Frentz.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

