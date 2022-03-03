Your Photos
North Mankato Taylor Library hosting annual Edible Book Festival Saturday

The North Mankato Taylor Library is hosting its annual Edible Book Festival on Saturday.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The North Mankato Taylor Library is hosting its annual Edible Book Festival on Saturday.

The event is a friendly competition where participants can turn their favorite book or author into an edible sculpture.

It will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. and the community is encouraged to participate and taste all the different creations.

Entries will be judged in four to five categories for a chance to win prizes.

“We just love providing events to the community. This has always been a popular event people love to come and see all the different creations. They are all book-themed or movie-themed, and it is really fun to see what people come up with.”

The Edible Book Festival is open to all ages and the last day to register is Thursday. Visit the North Mankato Taylor Library’s website for more information and to register.

