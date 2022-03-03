Your Photos
NYC man charged with hate crimes in attacks on 7 Asian women

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST
NEW YORK (AP) — A 28-year-old homeless man has been charged with hate crimes after a string of unprovoked attacks on women of Asian descent in New York City.

Steven Zajonc was arrested Wednesday in connection with assaults on seven women in different Manhattan neighborhoods over a two-hour period on Sunday.

The victims were all women of Asian descent ranging in age from 19 to 57.

The suspect was arrested on seven counts each of assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and harassment.

It’s not clear whether he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

